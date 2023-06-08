UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to hit 41°C

The video has garnered over 570k views on social media, with users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section
The weather today will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM).
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures will hit 41°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai, while the emirates will see lows of 29°C and 30°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.7°C in Gasyoura, in the Al Dhafra Region, at 3.45pm local time.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The video has garnered over 570k views on social media, with users were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section
The 55-year-old sales manager has been living in the Emirates for two decades, and was inspired to participate after watching the previous winner
The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies comply with the relevant laws
The most expensive hand-built car by Rolls-Royce is priced at Dh110 million
Finding an affordable holiday destination and a package can be a challenge
The National Centre of Meteorology said about a tropical depression centred in the south of the Arabian Sea at latitude 11.9 north and longitude 66.00
The meeting discussed ways to bolster partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI
The NGO has empowered thousands of refugees to seize life-changing opportunities and migrate for work in various refugee hosting countries