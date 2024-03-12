UAE weather: Light rain expected in some areas; dust alert issued

UAE: This shark-obsessed diving instructor on a mission to banish bad reputation these predators have
UAE residents can expect cloudy weather today, although it may drizzle in some areas, the country's Met department said.
Light rain may fall in northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures may drop and humidity may rise in the evening until Wednesday morning, it added.
Winds are light to moderate and may cause dusty conditions. The NCM raised the yellow warning for some parts of Abu Dhabi, alerting residents to dusty winds, which may last until 4pm.
Here are the affected areas:
Waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to rough, while those in the Sea of Oman are light to moderate and turbulent in the evening.
