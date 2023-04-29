UAE weather: Dust to blow, temperatures to reach 38ºC

National Immunisation Programme is now a model for others to follow
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times over some western and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai. Mercury is set to increase gradually.
However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
