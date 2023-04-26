Watch: In one emirate, heavy rains nearly blow umbrellas away; in another, a rainbow is born

Orange and yellow alerts were issued this morning for convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, over some southern and eastern areas

Screenshot: Twitter

Wed 26 Apr 2023

UAE residents were in for a magnificent surprise on Wednesday with not one, but two, incidents of glorious weather in the country. While one incident saw a rain shower so heavy and winds so strong that they nearly whipped an umbrella out of a man's hand, another incident saw a stunning rainbow, shrouded by a veil of raindrops and mist, arc across the sky.

The first incident took place in the south of Fujairah today, on Al-Watan Street, leading to Hatta and Wadi Mai. A video posted by weather-related handle Storm Centre shows a resident attempting to walk as heavy rain batters the drenched road.

The clip opens with a line of cars that appear to be stuck in traffic caused by the fierce downpour; a man carrying an umbrella then steps out of his vehicle and walks past it. The rain, so intense that it completely covers the windshield of the person filming, nearly folds the man's umbrella in half.

The second incident took place west of Jebel Hafeet, on the truck road in Al Ain. Filmed on another rain-soaked road, the video shows a stunning rainbow in the distance. Covered by a hazy blanket of fog, the magnificent phenomenon arches over sand dunes and small shrubs, set against the impressive backdrop of Jebel Hafeet's mountains.

The country's National Center of Metereology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts this morning for convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, over some southern and eastern areas of the UAE.

Residents are warned to be on the alert today for hazardous weather conditions, and to be sure to comply with safety instructions issued by authorities.

