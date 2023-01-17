UAE weather: Cloudy skies with chance of rain at night

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of rainfall at night and Wednesday morning over the sea, islands, northern and eastern parts of the country.
Temperatures are set to increase during the day. They will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 17°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will be become stronger over the sea at night. The sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough by night in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Distracted driving accounted for 13 per cent of all fatal accidents in the country in 2021, ranking it number three in causes of fatal accidents
The ministry last week announced that Dh400 million worth of fines were issued to companies for not meeting 2022’s target last week
In the emirate, you can file accident reports via the police app or website. Here's how to do it
Seoul's finance ministry said the $30 billion investment would be led by sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala Investment Company
The nation expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and sends its wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured
The two leaders discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation between both nations, especially with regards to economy and renewable energy
Jamila Navagharwala uses Japanese art form to make a swan — a symbol of peace — with 10,593 paper craft work items