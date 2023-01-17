UAE weather: Cloudy skies with chance of rain at night

The sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough at night in the Arabian Gulf

Photo by Shihab

Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 6:19 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of rainfall at night and Wednesday morning over the sea, islands, northern and eastern parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to increase during the day. They will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 17°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will be become stronger over the sea at night. The sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough by night in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

