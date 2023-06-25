UAE weather: Cloudy, dusty day ahead; temperatures to hit 42°C

This package includes grants for ready-made housing for low-income individuals worth Dh1 billion
The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Temperatures are set to rise to 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see lows of 28°C and 29°C respectively.
A yellow alert has been issued for rough seas in the UAE until 6.30pm today. Residents are warned to be on the lookout if they participate in outdoor activities.
The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
