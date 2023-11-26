UAE

UAE weather: Cloudy day ahead; chance of light rain and fog

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 7:16 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of convective clouds forming over some eastern areas, bringing light rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures will drop to 21°C in Abu Dhabi and 23°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a high of 30°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow and the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Web Desk

