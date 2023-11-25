UAE rain: Dubai Police issue warning, guidelines ahead of changing weather conditions

KT file photo

The Dubai Police on Saturday urged motorists to take extra caution on the roads as unstable weather conditions continue across the country.

Dubai residents saw heavy rains this morning but stopped a few hours later. In other emirates, the downpour continued until afternoon, prompting the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology to issue yellow and orange alerts.

During heavy rain, drivers should steer clear of valleys and bodies of water, the police said in its advisory. In fact, entering flooded valleys — regardless of level of danger — is a serious offence punishable by a Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, 60-day confiscation of vehicles.

Motorists are also reminded to slow down, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid distractions while driving.

The Dubai Police have assured that they are ready and fully equipped to deal with any weather-related emergencies, especially those arising in potentially hazardous areas, such as mountainous regions and valleys.

Take note of warning flags

Those who are visiting beaches and marinas are also urged to check weather conditions and prioritise safety. Heed the red flag warning, which indicates that swimming and sailing are prohibited during unstable weather.

The public is advised to contact the Dubai Police emergency number 999 or 901 for non-urgent matters and general enquiries.

