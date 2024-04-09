UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to drop

42 Abu Dhabi, which provides a unique peer-to-peer and gamified learning methodology, is set to host its second boot camp for the May intake
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, and medium clouds will continue over scattered areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of light rainfall, especially Westward, with a decrease in temperatures.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 39ºC.
