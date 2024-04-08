UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; partly cloudy day ahead

Public Prosecution took to social media to explain the laws and penalties ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays
As many residents across the UAE kick off a long break for Eid, they can expect partly cloudy weather in general, with medium clouds appearing over coastal western areas and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a probability of light rainfall today.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10ºC in internal areas and reach a high of 39ºC.
ALSO READ:
Public Prosecution took to social media to explain the laws and penalties ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holidays
The campaign has exceeded its target in under three weeks, raising a total of Dh1.484 billion before the end of Ramadan
The most heavily impacted block of the tower, Block B, remains cordoned off by authorities
If the crescent is spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Islamic festival falling on Tuesday, April 9
The authority has asked drivers to use alternative routes
Rising temperatures signal the onset of the hotter months as the Emirates transitions from mild spring weather to the sweltering heat of summer
Chemicals can cause blisters, painful skin burns, and even scarring
Hundreds have benefited from the initiatives of Sharjah-based Friends of Cancer Patients founded in 1999