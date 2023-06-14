UAE weather alert: Beaches battle seawater influx, residents told to avoid swimming

It will be one of the emirate's largest developments, consisting of large mansions and villas that provide residents with views of water canals, lakes, and parks
Some beaches along the UAE coastline have encountered seawater influx due to high tides, which will continue until tomorrow (July 15), according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). This has prompted the Fujairah Police to alert the public against going to the beaches and warned them not to venture out in the waters for a swim.
A prolonged oceanic wave has emerged from the depths of the Arabian Sea, as per the latest update from the Metrology Department. Generally, such tidal occurrence impacts areas situated at lower elevations. Anticipated repetitions of this have been forecast over the course of today and tomorrow morning.
The National Meteorological Centre, in a weather report, said, "Some beaches on the eastern coast have experienced limited seawater intrusion due to the combination of high tide and a long oceanic wave originating from the depths of the Arabian Sea. Typically, low-lying areas are affected by this tidal phenomenon. It is expected to recur during the high tide period today and tomorrow morning."
The National Meteorological Centre has also urged the public not to spread rumours and to follow the weather bulletins issued by the centre.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the authorities in Fujairah stated, “The Fujairah Police General Command requests the public not to go to the sea or approach the beaches, and warns against swimming during this period due to the instability of the sea and the high level of waves inside the sea and on the beaches.”
Authorities in the UAE are prepared for any possible emergencies due to the tropical cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea early this month. According to the NCM, the cyclone is heading north and northeast towards the India-Pakistan coast and will have no (other than high tide) impact on the UAE in the coming five days.
