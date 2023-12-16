UAE: Temperatures hit new low of 6.6ºC in this part of the country

Published: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 9:55 AM Last updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM

After a previous dip of 8.8ºC in the UAE, the country recorded a new chilly low of 6.6ºC today.

And where, you might ask, did the mercury hit this low? Well, its none other than one of the most visited mountain ranges in the country.

Yes, you got that right, Jebel Jais! Earlier today, the mountains in Ras Al Khaimah recorded a temperature of 6.6ºC at 6am according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Other areas in the country that followed suit included Raknah at 7.3ºC, Mebreh Mountain at 8.9ºC, Jabal Al Rahba at 9.2ºC and Damtha at 10.2ºC.

Well-known for its breathtaking views and pleasant weather, Jebel Jais has come to become a favourite spot for residents during the winter months. This time, lower temperatures are being recorded before the official winter season has even begun, which according to experts will commence after December 21.

For adrenaline junkies, the stunning location also offers 'Jebel Jais ziplines' and 'Toboggan ride', which have revised their timings as the winter season draws closer.

For outdoor lovers, the weekend is the perfect time to hit the mountains with a warm cup of karak chai, or foodies with their BBQ sets. Or maybe just an excuse to wear a cozy jacket and blow fog out of your mouth. Whatever your thing is, make sure to get the most of the crisp winter air.

Exciting news for residents who might want to enjoy the cold breeze from home itself, some areas in the city could experience a drop to 8ºC today, as per the country's Met department.

