UAE rain: Police issue alert as unstable weather hits parts of country

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert for some parts of Abu Dhabi

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 5:44 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 5:46 PM

Rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the police to issue an alert. Overcast skies and drizzles were also observed in Dubai.

In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution and take note of 'changing speed limits' displayed on electronic signboards amid the rainy weather.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert for some parts of the UAE Capital, including Al Ain. This means residents will have to be careful if they are heading out.

The NCM also said light rains were seen over certain areas, including the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain international airports; corniche; Khalifa City; and Rabdan.

In Dubai, residents have reported some drizzles on the road. Here's how the sky looked in the afternoon:

The unstable weather conditions are expected as the winter season comes to an end this month, according to the NCM.

ALSO READ: