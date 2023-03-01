UAE weather: Orange, yellow alerts issued for rain

Police warn motorists to drive carefully and pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on electronic sign boards

File photo

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 6:24 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for convective clouds, which bring rain, over some parts of the country.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to motorists, warning them to be careful in the rain. Changing speed limits will be indicated on electronic sign boards.

Temperatures are set to decrease with the rain. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see highs of 30°C and 29°C, and lows of 20°C and 22°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal and coastal areas. Light to moderate northwest-to-northeast winds are to blow with a speed of 10 – 35km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

