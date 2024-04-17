UAE

UAE announces end of unstable weather conditions

Emergency response teams — including civil defence, ambulances, and police — will continue 'intensive efforts' towards full recovery

KT Photo: Sahim Salim
KT Photo: Sahim Salim

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:06 PM

Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:27 PM

UAE authorities announced the "end of weather fluctuations" on Wednesday evening.

"The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology, and strategic partners, announces the end of the weather fluctuations... The weather conditions gradually improved," the government said in a statement.


Emergency response teams — including civil defence, ambulances, and police — will continue "intensive efforts" to ensure full recovery, it added.

The statement comes as the country reeled under the worst rainstorm that battered the Emirates in recent years.


Non-stop rain flooded homes, roads, malls and major infrastructure like airports and hospitals throughout Tuesday, leaving scores of residents stranded.

The National Centre of Meteorology's (NCM) forecast for the next few days offered hope of brighter days ahead.

After the rains today, no further showers have been forecast till Sunday as per the NCM’s five-day weather bulletin.

Temperatures are expected to increase gradually from Thursday. Partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist in some areas over the next five days, with chances of fog and mist till Saturday.

