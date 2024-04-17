UAE flights: Dubai airport 'recovery will take some time' after record rains

Reuters

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 PM

Dubai Airports on Wednesday said “recovery will take some time” after the UAE witnessed record rains on Tuesday, resulting in flooding at the runway of Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The world’s largest airport urged passengers to check directly with their airlines to obtain the latest information about their flights.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

“Due to the unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE, Dubai International (DXB) is experiencing significant disruption. It’s challenging for departing guests to reach the airport and arrival guests to leave the terminals due to the significant flooding and road blockages, resulting in limited available transport options,” Dubai Airports said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UAE on Tuesday recorded 110mm of rain, the highest in 75 years. Many airlines were forced to cancel and reschedule flights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Recovery will take some time. Dubai Airports thanks its guests for their patience and understanding while it works through these operational challenges,” it said.

It strongly urged guests to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight before coming to the airport and allow significant extra travel time.

“We’re continuously working hard with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible and provide support for guests. Flights are delayed and some diverted with many airlines impacted by displaced crew,” it said.

ALSO READ: