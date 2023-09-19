Heavy rain in UAE: Speed limit reduced due to poor visibility, orange alert raised

Met Department warns residents about potentially hazardous weather conditions, advising community members to exercise caution

by Web Desk Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 6:52 PM

Even as the temperatures in the UAE remain well above 45°C, residents in various parts of the country have been experiencing unexpected wet weather. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported heavy to moderate rainfall in areas including Al Ain, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

The Met Department has issued yellow and orange alerts, cautioning residents about potentially hazardous weather conditions. They are advising community members to exercise caution and take necessary precautions when heading outdoors.

Several areas in Al Ain have witnessed heavy rainfall, including Al Foah, Al Bad', and Ishabah. Light rain fell over Filli area in Sharjah and Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. Heavy downpours in Al Foah significantly reduced visibility on the roads. Motorists were seen driving cautiously, and a few parked their cars on the roadside to prevent potential mishaps. Watch below incessant rain lashing Al Foah:

Abu Dhabi Police and other authorities in the country called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

More rains expected tomorrow. According to the NCM, the weather on Wednesday will be clear to partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon that may be accompanied by rain.

It will become humid at night and Thursday morning with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some areas.

