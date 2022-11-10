Watch: UAE talents smash 2 records on Guinness World Records Day

Ammar Freez broke two records for football touches, one on his own and one with athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM

On the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day, two individuals from the UAE showcased their amazing talents and broke records.

The records fall under the theme of Super Skills. Football freestyler Ammar Alkhudairi, also known as ‘Ammar Freez’ broke two records.

Ammar Freez was discovered four years ago on the TV programme 'Arabs Got Talent', where he was a semi-finalist. He is a three-time UAE Football Freestyle Champion, the Middle East Freestyle Football Champion, winner of the International Ubhouse Freestyle Football Challenge, and was ranked Top 16 globally by the WFFA in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

He broke the record for 'Most consecutive football touches while hanging with one hand in 30 seconds', in which he achieved 87 football touches.

He also broke 'Most consecutive football touches on a quad bike performing a wheelie (team of two)'. This achievement was done collaboratively with the famous athlete Abdulla Al Hattawi. They reached 70 football touches.

Al Hattawi achieved his fourth Guinness World Records title all using his skills in extreme ATV stunts. He currently holds records for the 'Most people on a quadbike' (17) breaking a record that had been held since 2004, the 'Longest wheelie (distance) on a quad bike (ATV)' – 60km – a feat he did on Sheikh Zayed Road in 2018, and the 'Greatest distance performing a quad bike (ATV) wheelie whilst balancing a person on the shoulders' with 2249.14 metres.

Other regional champions include 21-year-old Sarra Rokbani from Tunisia, and Yazan Saleh from Syria. Rokbani broke the record for 'Most full-contact martial arts kicks on a treadmill in 30 seconds', with 91 repetitions. She is known for her impressive feats of hanging her full body with hair and other martial art stunts. Saleh is a five-time record holder, and he attempted another record title this year for the 'Most consecutive hurdle hops', with 25 in total.

ALSO READ: