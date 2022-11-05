Watch: UAE Ruler attends wedding reception of Al Nuaimi, Al Qasimi

A number of dignitaries, officials and relatives of the newly weds attended the event

By Wam Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 9:31 PM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended a reception on Saturday hosted by Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi on the occasion the wedding of his son to the daughter of Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid bin Humaid Al Qasimi at the Emirates Hospitality Center.

Also attending the reception were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and a number of Sheikhs and heads of local government departments and relatives of the newly weds.