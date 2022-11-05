Watch: UAE Ruler attends wedding reception of Al Nuaimi, Al Qasimi

Momentum gained during Expo 2020 Dubai has been sustained so far
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended a reception on Saturday hosted by Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid Al Nuaimi on the occasion the wedding of his son to the daughter of Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid bin Humaid Al Qasimi at the Emirates Hospitality Center.
Also attending the reception were Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and a number of Sheikhs and heads of local government departments and relatives of the newly weds.
Momentum gained during Expo 2020 Dubai has been sustained so far
One online store says all its stocks have been sold, while another reports a 50 per cent rise in purchases
The event will also offer visitors an opportunity to learn about Emirati civilisation and culture
He knew cotton seeds needed to be grown at 15-25 degrees Celsius, and he didn't have a temperature-controlled room for the project — but then he thought, why not try?
Participants can also borrow bikes from any of the 175 Careem Bike stations across the emirate, some of which are located near the event entrance
Chinese consul-general in Dubai Li Xuhang summarises report of 20th CPC National Congress
The campaign welcomes the world to enjoy the emirate’s enriching experiences, with cultural inspiration: past, present and future
Despite turning millionaires overnight, they are back on duty on Friday — even showing up an hour early at the restaurant where they work