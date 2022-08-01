Watch: UAE royal rolls up sleeves, helps with rescue operations after rains, flash flood

He is seen speaking to residents and comforting them, as they show him the damage to their homes

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 11:08 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 2:01 PM

Officers from multiple authorities and civilian volunteers in the UAE have been working around the clock to restore normalcy across the emirates, after heavy rains battered the country last week.

Help has been pouring in from every quarter — with volunteers driving across the emirates to assist. In a heartwarming new video, even UAE royals are seen stepping up to help.

In the video, Dr Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, President of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, can be seen in rolled-up sleeves, using a wiper to drain water from an area. With muddy clothes and boots, the UAE royal had no qualms about getting his hands dirty while helping remove damaged items and taking stock of conditions.

Al Sharqi is also seen speaking to residents and comforting them, as they show him the damage to their homes.

Fujairah was the most impacted after heavy rains flooded roads with over two feet of water. Residents had to be rescued from their flooded villas and moved to temporary shelters.

Videos posted on social media show another Fujairah royal, Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, on the ground along with the military, helping with the relief and rescue operations by transporting stranded residents himself in an armoured vehicle.

The royal shared aerial shots of rain-flooded Fujairah, showing the extent of damage to the emirate. He was on the ground, monitoring efforts to drain waterlogged roads.

Meanwhile, operations are in full swing to restore normalcy. The Ministry of Interior shared a video on Monday, showing officers clearing streets of floodwater and debris:

Voluntary media group Forsan UAE shared photos and videos of volunteers sweeping the streets and removing debris. Volunteers are also seen checking in on rescued residents accommodated in temporary shelters.

Seven people died in the torrential showers last week that saw the highest recorded rainfall in the UAE in 27 years. The UAE deployed its army to support rescue efforts, with over 870 people moved to safety in Sharjah and Fujairah. Almost 4,000 people were placed in temporary shelters.

Hotels warned against hiking room rates

Authorities in Fujairah are continuing to monitor the prices of hotels. Hotels across the emirate are seeing a surge in room demand from residents affected by the floods.

The Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority had sent out a circular to managements, warning them against hiking room rates.

The UAE witnessed two days of adverse weather conditions, including record-breaking rainfall — the highest the country had seen in 27 years.

