Floods in UAE: Key road reopened after two days

A key road in Fujairah has been reopened after being closed for two days.
The Ministry of Interior announced the reopening of the Fujairah-Qidfa Ring Road on Sunday after it was closed in the wake of floods in the emirate.
The road had been closed to those coming from Khorfakkan to Fujairah.
The main road heading to the Al Quraiyyah area, which was closed at the same time as the former, remains closed on both directions.
The UAE witnessed two days of adverse weather conditions, including record-breaking rainfall. In the Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded.
Fujairah has been one of the most impacted, after receiving the highest amount of rainfall the country has seen in 27 years.
