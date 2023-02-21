Watch: UAE rescuers train Syrian team on emergency response as part of support after deadly earthquake

The event is the largest of its kind in the world – 30 times larger than the previous year with more than 5,000 exhibitors, nearly 1,500 of them new
From drilling holes to life-saving first aid techniques, the UAE's search-and-rescue team has been conducting practical exercises for the Syrian Civil Defence, equipping them with necessary skills to deal with emergency cases.
The sessions — held in the governorate of Latakia — were part of a partnership between the UAE and Syria under the Operation Gallant Knight 2, which was launched in the wake of the deadly earthquake the struck the region on February 6.
Lt-Col Hamad Al Kaabi, commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said the training course started with participants receiving theoretical lessons, then field training on real cases.
Through these exercises, he said, the civil defence teams were equipped with the skills required to handle advanced technical equipment designated for search and rescue operations.
ALSO READ:
The event is the largest of its kind in the world – 30 times larger than the previous year with more than 5,000 exhibitors, nearly 1,500 of them new
The mega event will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation
She added that a third of all food that is produced goes to waste – even though 800 million people remain hungry
Entering a new era of autonomy, the state-owned company is bringing to market state-of-the-art solutions across air, land, and maritime domains
AI offers a lot in terms of efficiency, better decision-making, and perception; however, the man in front of the machine makes the final decision
The victims of the blaze praised the help extended by the Red Crescent teams and the efforts made by concerned authorities in the emirate to ensure their safety
They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers
The country has introduced 3 plants over the past few years with capacities of 420 gallons per day, which is a 25% increase in terms of total installed capacity