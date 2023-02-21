Watch: UAE rescuers train Syrian team on emergency response as part of support after deadly earthquake

Participants first learnt some theoretical lessons before hitting the ground for practical exercises

By WAM Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 3:51 PM

From drilling holes to life-saving first aid techniques, the UAE's search-and-rescue team has been conducting practical exercises for the Syrian Civil Defence, equipping them with necessary skills to deal with emergency cases.

The sessions — held in the governorate of Latakia — were part of a partnership between the UAE and Syria under the Operation Gallant Knight 2, which was launched in the wake of the deadly earthquake the struck the region on February 6.

Lt-Col Hamad Al Kaabi, commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said the training course started with participants receiving theoretical lessons, then field training on real cases.

Through these exercises, he said, the civil defence teams were equipped with the skills required to handle advanced technical equipment designated for search and rescue operations.

ALSO READ: