UAE: Charities raise over Dh15.6 million during telethon to support earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The funds will be used to provide immediate relief assistance as well as to support sustainable development projects

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:38 PM Last updated: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 8:40 PM

A three-hour telethon saw a whopping Dh15,649,140 being donated to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The fundraiser was organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Sharjah Charity International (SCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), as a part of UAE’s ‘Bridges of Goodness’ initiative.

The event was conducted under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of TBHF. The funds will be used to provide immediate relief assistance as well as to support sustainable development projects, including housing, healthcare services and education.

Supplied photos

The money will also be used to speed up recovery in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and reliable humanitarian organisations that operate locally in Turkey and Syria.

TBHF announced that the fundraising campaign shall continue in the days to come. Donors, from both the UAE and around the world, can make contributions via a multitude of channels, including dialling +971505350152 or 80014, TBHF's official website at www.tbhf.ae, Sharjah Charity International’s website at https://shjc.sharjah.ae, or alternatively, by physically visiting the main offices of TBHF or SCI to make their donations.

During the telethon, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, said that the ongoing relief campaign for Syria and Turkey is in line with the established humanitarian efforts of Sharjah and the UAE to extend aid to those in need.

He emphasised that the campaign is dedicated to providing vital aid to those impacted by the recent earthquake, and expressed sincere appreciation for the enthusiastic response from volunteers and donors alike, stating that this fundraiser serves as a testament to the deeply rooted culture of benevolence within UAE society.

