Watch: UAE President takes a bird's eye view of Abu Dhabi’s NYE celebrations

In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 10:09 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took an aerial view of Abu Dhabi’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, according to a video being circulated on social media platforms.

The video, which went viral on Sunday across various platforms, shows the UAE President sitting in the cockpit of a helicopter, keeping a surveillance of the festivities.

He is also seen watching the record-breaking fireworks in Abu Dhabi, held as part of the New Year celebrations. Three records were broken during the fireworks in terms of quantity, formation and duration.

The UAE’s largest fireworks display lasted for more than 40 minutes, and more than 3,000 drones flew up the sky of Al Wathba.

