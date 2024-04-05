Watch: UAE flies in 27 wounded Palestinian children, cancer patients from Gaza

Despite an expected increase in wages this year, for some employees the prospect remains a distant dream
A plane carrying the 15th group of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the UAE on Friday.
Departing from Al Arish International Airport in Egypt, the plane landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 27 patients in urgent need of medical assistance, accompanied by 60 family members.
Upon landing, medical teams swiftly transferred the wounded and those in need of immediate care to hospitals for treatment, while other cases and their companions were transferred to their residence in the Emirates Humanitarian City.
Watch the video below:
