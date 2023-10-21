Watch: Sheikha Latifa participates in ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign

The campaign continues on Sunday with two events taking place in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 11:17 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, on Saturday visited the ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign centre in Dubai where she met with volunteers and participated in packing relief packages.

A total of 2,600 volunteers helped prepare more than 7,500 relief packages for the relief campaign. These packages were intended to provide support and demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Watch the video here:

Organised at Qalaat Alremaal Events in Dubai, the community event, overseen by Dubai Cares, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, saw volunteers, including citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities volunteer their time to prepare food and relief kits for babies and women.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority also accompanied Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed during the visit.

The 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign, initiated just last week aims to express solidarity with Palestinians suffering from the current conflict and alleviate the harsh humanitarian conditions and suffering faced by the most vulnerable groups. Among these vulnerable groups, children represent a significant portion, with over 1 million children constituting more than half of the Gaza Strip’s population.

The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development. The initiative is supported by 20 relief and humanitarian organisations.

The campaign continues on Sunday with two events taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) under the supervision of the UAE Red Crescent; and the Sharjah Expo Centre under the supervision of Sharjah Charity.

