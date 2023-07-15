Watch: Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter Sheikha Mahra shares fairytale video

Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum

Screengrab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 9:29 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 9:32 PM

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share her fairytale wedding video.

Dressed in a beautiful, embroidered gown, Sheikha Mahra looks absolutely stunning with Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

Earlier, Sheikha Mahra took to Instagram to share the news of her marriage with a beautiful poem written for the newlyweds by the groom's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mana posted the same poem on his Instagram as well.

Sheikha Mahra is reported to have inherited her family's love for horses. She also has a degree in International Relations.

Sheikh Mana is a businessman and entrepreneur, who is involved in several successful ventures in real estate and technology in Dubai.

ALSO READ: