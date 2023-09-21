Watch: Sheikh Mohammed takes his grandson to meet famous racehorse

There are several expansion plans to raise the airport's capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026
It was a bonding moment for three generations of Dubai’s ruling family over something they all love — horses.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mphammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has posted an adorable video of his son Rashid meeting the racehorse Dubawi as his father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, looks on.
Taking to social media platform Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan posted the video with the caption:
“@hhshkmohd took Rashid to meet Dubawi. He loved the horse, and he loved riding it”
In the video, Dubawi can be seen running to the fence to Sheikh Hamdan as Sheikh Mohammed and Rashid stand beside him. As Sheikh Hamdan feeds the horse, Rashid is heard cooing “Dubawi”. The CP lifts his son so that he can feed the animal.
A retired Thoroughbred racehorse, Dubawi was bred at Sheikh Mohammed’s stud farm in Ireland. A successful racer at the Godolphin stable, Dubawi is still used for breeding purposes. A keen horse lover, Sheikh Mohammed founded Godolphin as an expression of his lifelong passion for horses and racing.
A doting father, Sheikh Hamdan is dad to three and often shares photos of his children on his Instagram account, which has over 16 million followers. Last month, he had posted a video of him cycling along an long, winding and empty road with Rashid and his twin sister Sheikha in a buggy attached to the front of his cycle along the empty roads of Yorkshire.
He also announced the birth of youngest son Mohammed on social media in February this year. The twins are two years old and often accompany him on his various adventures.
