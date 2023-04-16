Watch: Sheikh Mohamed humbly pulls chair for Brazilian President, video goes viral

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is known for his calm, approachable demeanour and humility which was once again brought to the fore as a short clip went viral on social media.

He is known to share a great relationship with royals and residents alike, personally calling up residents and visiting them to appreciate their efforts in making the country the place it is today.

His humility and values displayed in this video made him go viral on social media. He was seen pulling the chair of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil as he began to stand up.

In the video, the UAE President is seen walking towards the Brazilian leader as he finishes signing a document. He then bends and pulls the chair for da Silva as he begins to stand up.

Both world leaders continue by walking away in a friendly fashion, placing a hand on each other's backs.

The Brazilian President has been in the country on official business, and arrived on Saturday. He was welcomed in a grand gesture as his convoy was accompanied by a guard of honour consisting of riders on horseback.

The official reception ceremony included a performance of the national anthem of Brazil, a 21-gun artillery salute, and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team “Al Fursan”, trailing smoke in the colours of the Brazilian flag.

