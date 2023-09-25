Watch: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attend mass wedding reception

Indian celebrity health coach addresses Dubai audience
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on Monday attended a mass wedding reception at Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi. The reception was also attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The two leaders congratulated the newlyweds, including Ahmed Mohammed Hamad Al Badi Al Dhaheri; Ali Obaid bin Ahmed Al Dhaheri; Mohammed Abdullah Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri; Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi; Khaled Abdullah Mubarak Al Saadi; and their families, wishing them a happy married life.
Senior officials and family members also attended the ceremony. Watch the video below:
