Watch: Magnificent footage of tropical storm captured by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from space

The Emirati shared the video of the tropical storm brewing in the Arabian Sea

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 3:43 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has captured from space a tropical cyclone form over the Arabian Sea. Taking to Twitter, he posted a video, offering a stunning view of the weather condition.

“The International Space Station provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring," he tweeted. "Stay safe, everyone!"

Passing over the Arabian Peninsula, specifically the UAE heading eastward, flying over the Al Hajar Mountains towards the Sultanate of Oman and the Arabian Sea, Al Neyadi documented the storm's development as it gained strength in the vast expanse of the Arabian Sea.

The footage showcased towering columns of clouds, representing thunderstorms, while the centre of the hurricane remained elusive to the astronaut's view.

Undeterred by this limitation, Al Neyadi expressed his determination to capture the storm's magnitude, positioning the camera to obtain an unobstructed perspective, he vowed to share the resulting images, offering the world a glimpse into the raw power of nature.

Al Neyadi assured the public that the photographs captured from space would soon be available for viewing.

