Watch LIVE: UAE astronaut, Crew-6 mates to take off in 10 minutes

Crew-6 will be blasting off at 9.34am (UAE time) from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida — here are the latest updates

By Sahim Salim, Angel Tesorero, Nandini Sircar, Shihab, and Kirstin Bernabe-Santos Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:16 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:27 AM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, all suited and booted, is on his way to make history for the Emirates today as the longest Arab space mission takes off after a three-day wait.

This will be the second launch attempt after the first had to be scrubbed in the final two minutes of the countdown over an 'unsual data signature' from the Falcon-9 rocket's ignition fluid.

The mission was given the green light on Wednesday, with 95 per cent chance of favourable weather conditions and all systems thoroughly checked.

Nasa’s Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station is blasting off today at 9.34am (UAE time) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. AlNeyadi, along with Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, will spend six months in the orbiting laboratory.

Khaleej Times' reporters, editors, and photographers have all hands on deck to give you a blow-by-blow account of the liftoff. Here's what's happening:

9.24am: Filling up the tank

The second stage of fuel loading is complete, and liquid oxygen loading has begun. Everything remains on target for the 9.34am launch. Weather condition is extremely favourable, too.

9.12am: Escape route ready in case of emergency

The launch escape system for the Dragon spacecraft Endeavour is now armed. From liftoff, it will take roughly 12 minutes before they reach the orbit. During this period, he crew would be able to escape safely in the unlikely event of an emergency.

9.02am: Green light confirmed

It’s a ‘Go’ for launch at 9.34am! Just a little over 30 minutes remain for UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi to blast off to the International Space Station. The SpaceX launch director has conducted a poll of mission managers to determine readiness for launch. With a successful ‘Go for launch’ decision, the crew access arm has retracted from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft.

Here's a video clip of the crew access arm moving away from the rocket:

Right on schedule – at T-minus 35 minutes – RP-1 (rocket grade kerosene) and first-stage liquid oxygen loading has begun. The launch escape system for the Dragon spacecraft Endeavour is now armed. From liftoff until they reach orbit – roughly 12 minutes – the crew would be able to escape safely in the unlikely event of an emergency, Nasa said.

8.47am: Dates in space

Of all the things AlNeyadi had planned to pack in his bag, there's one thing he said he couldn't forget to bring: Dates.

The astronaut will be spending Ramadan in space in a few weeks, and during this period, he will be sharing dates and the Emirati culture with the ISS team. Read more about what the mission means for AlNeyadi here.

8.34am: Last 60 minutes

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is just one hour away from creating history. The Emirati space traveller and his Crew-6 mates are strapped inside their Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, preparing for their 24.5-hour journey to the International Space Station. About 45 minutes prior to liftoff, the SpaceX launch director will conduct a poll of Nasa and SpaceX mission managers to determine if they are ready for launch.

“With a successful ‘Go for launch’ decision, the crew access arm will retract, the crew will close their visors, the launch escape system will be activated in the unlikely event of a contingency, and SpaceX will begin loading propellant into the Falcon 9 rocket for launch,” Nasa said.

8.23am: Zero gravity

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi is "super excited" about his first space mission, his backup colleague Hazza AlMansoori has said. "Sultan (and his Crew-6 mates) ... can't wait to experience weightlessness and conduct experiments on board the International Space Station."

Astronauts on the ISS are in free fall all the time and thus experience microgravity. The astronauts feel 'weightless' and float around.

8.15am: Media on standby

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is abuzz, with journalists recording history in the making. Besides the screen set up for a live-stream, interviews with experts are lined up to help the media give more depth to the coverage.

8.09am: 'We love you Sultan of Space'

With Emiratis heading to space, the UAE is inspiring a new generation of astronauts. Here are youngsters hailing from different parts of the world sending their love to AlNeyadi:

7.56am: Weather watch

A 95 per cent chance of favourable weather conditions is predicted for an on-time Crew-6 launch liftoff, according to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron.

Launch teams, however, are also keeping an eye on weather situation along Dragon’s ascent corridor (the path Falcon 9 takes to get to space). This trajectory called the ascent corridor runs north along the US East Coast.

This is very important because if there is a need to trigger the emergency abort system to save the Crew Dragon from a problem with the rocket once it launches, the space capsule (Dragon Endeavour) would need to land under good weather conditions anywhere along that corridor.

7.47am: Home for 6 months

At the International Space Station (ISS), where four astronauts and three cosmonauts are currently residing, everything is ready for the arrival of Crew-6 — from the sleeping bags to the food and workstations. Read more about the preparations here.

Here's a look inside a section of the ISS called 'Quest airlock'. In this photo Nasa astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada (two of the current residents of the station) are seen working on a pair of spacesuits:

Photo Courtesy: Nasa

7.39am: Almost there

The hatch is now closed on the Dragon spacecraft Endeavour, sealing the flight crew inside for their historic journey. Less than two hours to go for liftoff!

Here's a video of the astronauts waving goodbye and their seats rotating into position:

7.20am: What happened in the first attempt

Nasa explained that mission teams had to stand down from the February 27 launch attempt to review an “unusual data signature” in the ignition fluid used to start the Falcon 9’s nine engines.

The issue turned out to be a clogged ground filter. "SpaceX teams replaced the filter, purged the TEA-TEB line with nitrogen, and verified the lines are clean and ready for launch," the space authority said in a statement. Read more about the details here.

Reuters

7.10am: Buckled up

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates are now inside the Dragon spacecraft, Endeavour. The seats are being rotated into position for launch.

The seating order inside the spacecraft, from left, are: Mission Specialist Andrey Fedyaev, Pilot Warren Hoburg, Commander Stephen Bowen, and Mission Specialist Sultan AlNeyadi.

7am: Crew steps into spacecraft

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates are now boarding the Dragon spacecraft, Endeavour.

As the crewmates board, their seats are configured in the upright position. Later, prior to closure of the spacecraft’s side hatch, the seats will be rotated into a reclined position for flight.

6.45am: 'We need your prayers'

Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has thanked one and all for their encouragement that has led them him and his Crew-6 mates to the launch of their six-month space mission.

In a video, a fully suited up AlNeyadi is seen inside a customised black Tesla X seconds before it left for the launchpad. “In sha Allah (by the will of Allah), it will be a successful launch and mission. We need your prayers. With your prayers and support, we will reach our goal, in sha Allah,” he is heard saying in the video posted by Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

6.34am: Crew arrives at launch site

Crew-6 mates Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, Sultan AlNeyadi, and Andrey Fedyaev have arrived at Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A, where SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavour, is ready for them to climb in for launch.

In the next few minutes, the crew will take the elevator up the pad’s fixed service structure and walk down the crew access arm to the White Room – their final stop before climbing aboard.

6.25am: Boarding custom Teslas

It's happening! Crew-6 members have boarded their custom black Teslas are on their way to Kennedy Space Centre’s Pad 3. They are right on schedule, Nasa said.

Before leaving, the space travellers bid goodbyes to family, friends, and support team members who gathered to see them off.

At the launch site, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft Endeavour are ready for the crew’s arrival.

6.19am: A heartwarming send-off

A touching video shared online shows UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's friends and family singing a song of encouragement inside a bus. The Emirati astronaut's loved ones were on their way to the space centre to bid their goodbyes before he boards a Tesla for the approximate 20-minute ride to the launchpad.

6.05am: Astronauts suit up

Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, along with UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, suit up for launch. The crewmates are getting ready inside the Astronaut Crew Quarters at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

During suit-up activities, SpaceX suit technicians will help the crew put on their custom-fitted spacesuits and check the suits for leaks, Nasa said. Once suited up, the flight crew will depart the Operations and Checkout Building and take a short car ride to Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A.