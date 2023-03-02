UAE astronaut posts message as rocket carrying him to space blasts off

'I will be speaking to you carrying the flag of our nation on my arm,' he says

By Sahim Salim and Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:59 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and his Nasa Crew-6 colleagues are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission.

Right after the successful lift-off on Thursday, Al Neyadi tweeted: “The next time I address you, I will be aboard the International Space Station. I will be speaking to you carrying the flag of our nation on my arm and Zayed's Ambition in my heart. Keep me in your prayers, and we will soon be in touch.”

While aboard the Dragon Endeavour capsule, AlNeyadi also introduced Suhail as the fifth crew member of Crew 6.

This is actually Suhail’s second trip to the orbiting space laboratory. The blue and white astro-stuffed toy was first brought by Hazzaa AlMansoori to the ISS during his eight-day trip in September 2019.

Suhail is the Arabic name for brightest star in the Southern Hemisphere called Canopus. The star rises as August ends, officially signaling the end of summer in the Arabian Peninsula.

