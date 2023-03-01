UAE astronaut’s mission: From riding a custom Tesla to a 25-hour space journey; how next 2 days will unfold for AlNeyadi

The two most common chronic respiratory diseases are asthma and COPD – both affecting the airways in the lungs
All systems are looking good for the launch of Crew-6 to the International Space Station on Thursday, March 2. Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, mission commander, and Warren Hoburg, pilot, along with UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev – who join as mission specialists – will blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.
Before leaving for the launchpad, AlNeyadi and his crew members will interact with their family, friends, and support team members who will gather to see them off. They will then get into their customised white Tesla Model X vehicles for the approximate 20-minute ride to the pad.
Here is how the next two days will unfold (UAE timings; subject to change based on real-time operations)
