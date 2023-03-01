UAE astronaut’s mission: From riding a custom Tesla to a 25-hour space journey; how next 2 days will unfold for AlNeyadi

Before leaving for the launchpad, the crew will interact with their family, friends, and support team members who will gather to see them off

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 12:58 PM

All systems are looking good for the launch of Crew-6 to the International Space Station on Thursday, March 2. Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen, mission commander, and Warren Hoburg, pilot, along with UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev – who join as mission specialists – will blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Before leaving for the launchpad, AlNeyadi and his crew members will interact with their family, friends, and support team members who will gather to see them off. They will then get into their customised white Tesla Model X vehicles for the approximate 20-minute ride to the pad.

Here is how the next two days will unfold (UAE timings; subject to change based on real-time operations)

Thursday, March 2

9.34am: Launch

11.30am: Post-launch Press conference

25-hour cruise through space

Friday, March 3

10.17am: Docking to space-facing port of the Harmony module on the ISS

11.55am: Hatch opening

12.40pm: Welcome ceremony.

Mission milestones, sequence

Crew suit donning and checkouts

Crew transport to launch pad

Crew ingress

Seats rotated and reclined

Suit leak checks

Hatch closes on Dragon

Propellant load and launch ‘Go’/’No go’ poll

Crew access arm retracts

Dragon launch escape system is armed

Falcon 9 rocket propellant loading begins

First stage liquid oxygen loading begins

Second stage liquid oxygen loading begins

Falcon 9 begins engine chill prior to launch

Propellant load complete; Dragon switches to internal power

Command flight computer conducts final prelaunch checks

SpaceX launch director verifies go for launch

Liftoff!

Mission specs: What you need to know

Liftoff: March 2, 9.34am

Backup opportunity: March 3, 9.11am

Launchpad: Launch Complex 39A, Kennedy Space Centre

Spaceflight duration: 24.5 hours to the International Space Station

Rocket: Falcon 9

Spacecraft: Dragon Endeavour, which previously flew Demo-2, Crew-2, and Axiom Space’s Ax-1 to and from the space station

Crew: 4

Mission duration: 6 months

Experiments: Over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations

What happens after 6 months

Dragon Endeavour will autonomously undock with the four crew members aboard

It will depart the space station and reenter Earth’s atmosphere

Splashdown is just off Florida’s coast

A SpaceX recovery vessel will pick up the crew

Crew will be helicoptered back to shore.

