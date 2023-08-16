Watch: From desert to snow slopes; how this Emirati teen is snowboarding her way to success

She is the UAE’s first representative in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Freestyle Snowboarding in New Zealand

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 7:26 PM

Fifteen-year old Emirati Amenah AlMuhairi is an inspiring athlete who has chosen winter sport despite coming from a desert country. She has surpassed this limitation and is now the UAE’s first representative in the upcoming World Junior Championships in Freestyle Snowboarding in New Zealand.

Snowboarding is a recreational and highly competitive sport that involves descending a snow-covered surface while standing on a board attached to the rider's feet.

Of course, there is no snow slope in the UAE; only undulating sand dunes. But, thankfully for Amenah, there is Ski Dubai – an indoor ski resort with 22,500 square metres of ski area, located inside Mall of the Emirates. This is where Amenah – supported by her parents – started skiing when she was seven years. The athletic spirit in her grew stronger and at the age of 12, she was already competing internationally.

During international skiing and snowboarding competitions, many curious athletes would always ask how come a girl from the desert can compete in a winter sport. Their incredulity is answered by Amenah’s performance on the snow slopes.

Amenah’s medal haul

Since competing in the age category for 13-18 years, Amenah has won 15 gold, silver and bronze medals in her favourite slope style and big air competitions.

The latest was in Bjelašnica, one of the most popular mountains in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in January this year. Amenah competed in the FIS (Federation of International Skiing) Cup and brought home gold medal in the U16 individual slopestyle; bronze in the overall women’s category. Another gold in U16 Bjelasnica Open Slopestyle and bronze women’s overall women. She also grabbed silver in U16 Bjelasnica Open Big Air and silve in women’s overall.

She also represented the UAE in the Sarajevo Cup at FIS International competitions, where she secured two silver and three bronze medals in the Slopestyle events, along with two silver and six bronze medals in the Big Air events, making her the first Emirati to achieve such a remarkable feat.

Slopestyle skiing is a freestyle skiing in which athletes ski or snowboard down a course including a variety of obstacles including rails, jumps and other terrain features – and this is a favourite of Amenah.

Amenah’s advantage

Amenah has been into winter sport for eight years now. She said one of her advantages actually is having an indoor ski park, where she can train all year round. There is no summer or winter season and it has ideal snowboarding conditions with a 400 metre long run – perfect for regular freestyle events.

Amenah also owes her success to her parents, coaches and sponsors, including Mubadala. She said: “My journey in snowboarding has been extraordinary thanks to my supporters. Their belief in my abilities has been a huge driving force behind my success, and I feel truly honored to represent the UAE at the World Junior Championships. Nurturing Emirati talent is crucial for the growth of sports in our nation, and I hope to inspire more young athletes to pursue their dreams fearlessly.”

Inspiring other athletes

Amenah is currently in Australia with her mother, Maya, who told Khaleej Times: “We are incredibly proud of Amenah and her determination and persistence in her chosen sport. She is truly inspirational – a girl from the desert who has become a champion snow athlete.”

“It's inspiring that she has chosen a winter sport and is strongly going after her dreams, despite all limitations in her home country with no snow. She's finding a way to get better in snowboarding and inspiring more girls to take up non-traditional sports and succeed," Maya underlined.

The prestigious competition taking place from August 28 at the scenic Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand is just another stepping stone for Amenah who is also aiming for inclusion in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea next year from January 19 to February 1.

