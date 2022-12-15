Watch: Dubai unveils luxury hypercar worth $1.36 million

Praga Bohema is road-legal and goes from 0 to 100 in 2.3 seconds

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 12:48 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 1:27 AM

A new, road-legal limited edition luxury hypercar that costs a whopping $1.36 million was unveiled in Dubai.

Only 89 Praga Bohema cars will be produced over the next five years.

The first public presentation of the vehicle was made on Saturday at The Space, Dubai.

The reveal took place against the fitting backdrop of a one of the UAE’s finest hypercar collections, where the lightweight, track-focused and road-legal Bohema was unveiled in front of a select audience.

“It’s a very significant moment in Praga’s 115 year history. I have enjoyed working in the region before and believe the unique mix of the Bohema’s engineering, performance statistics, stunning looks, and build quality will turn heads here. I am convinced hypercar collectors in the Middle East will love this car,” Mark Harrison, Sales and Marketing Director and CEO of Praga Cars UK, said in a statement.

Following the launch event Praga will undertake private viewings in Dubai over the coming weeks at The Space as well as at Dragon Racing, the official Praga race car dealer for the Middle East located at the Dubai Autodrome.

Basing the business in the UAE until March, whilst a new UK global brand centre is under development, means that development sessions and test drives can also be run in the sun on road and track in early 2023.

Bohema production does not start until the second half of 2023 following the final six months of development on road and track, with just 10 of the limited run of just 89 cars allocated to customers next year: Praga is now taking orders for 2024, and has committed the final car, number 89, to a US client.