Watch: Burj Khalifa lit up with Olympics logo

The Olympic Day commemorates the founding of the International Olympic Committee on June 23 1894 by Baron Pierre de Coubertin

by James Jose Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:37 PM Last updated: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 11:41 PM

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with the Olympics logo and the colours of its five rings, to coincide with the celebration of the Olympic Day on Friday.

The Dubai Media Office tweeted: "@UAENOC: Burj Khalifa in #Dubai was lit up with the @olympics logo and the colors of its five rings, in coincidence with the celebration of the Olympic Day under the slogan #LetsMove" worldwide on the occasion the International Olympic Committee's foundation on 23 June 1894."

According to the Olympics website, "Participants from all over the world will commemorate the day the International Olympic Committee was founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, where Pierre de Coubertin rallied the revival of the Ancient Olympic Games on 23 June 1894.

"It represents making the world a better place through sport."

