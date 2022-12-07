Watch: 15km of uninterrupted first mountain bike trail opens in Abu Dhabi

The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and magnificent view of city skyline

Trail X. Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 7:32 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Dec 2022, 7:40 PM

Abu Dhabi gets a new extreme adventure spot for cycling enthusiasts - a 15km uninterrupted mountain bike trail built to complement Hudayriyat Island's existing cycling trails.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has inaugurated Trail X, the first mountain bike trail of its kind in Abu Dhabi, on Hudayriyat Island.

The facility is designed to international standards, with tracks and topography that simulate natural terrain and uninterrupted views of Abu Dhabi's skyline. The tracks are compatible with electric bikes and open to cyclists across all age groups and skill levels.

Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni, Charimanof Abu Dhabi Cycling Club; and Bill O'Regan, CEO of ModonProperties.

O'Regan commented: "The launch of Trail X underscores Abu Dhabi Government's vision to position the emirate as a regional hub for cycling and sports. Today's launch follows Abu Dhabi's recent accreditation as the only city in the Middle East to be awarded the Bike City label from the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) in Switzerland and will play a significant role in raising the emirate's profile as a leading tourism destination for sports, leisure and entertainment.

"The project is also another example of Abu Dhabi's commitment to developing a diverse range of world-class sporting facilities and attractions."

Launched in November 2021 by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Bike Abu Dhabi is an enabling platform to spearhead Abu Dhabi's long-term cycling ambitions and growth as a world-class cycling hub.

ALSO READ:

The platform aims to further promote cycling as a health and leisure activity, as a sustainable means of transport, and as a competitive sport for amateurs and professionals.

Additional planned cycling infrastructure developments under the Bike Abu Dhabi platform include the Abu Dhabi Loop, a 109km designated cycling track linking attractions around the city, and a new 3,500 seater velodrome on Hudayriyat that will offer track racing facilities.