Video: UAE Armed Forces chief performs funeral prayer over body of martyr

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 10:50 PM

Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, performed the funeral prayer over the body of UAE martyr Mohamed Al Shamsi, following Al Asr prayer in Al Mutawa mosque in Al Ain.

Performing the funeral prayer alongside Staff Lieutenant General Al Mazrouei were several officials and officers from the Armed Forces and police, as well as a number of citizens.

Watch the video from Wam here:

The body of martyr Mohamed Al Shamsi had arrived to the Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi this morning, among the bodies of the four UAE martyrs who passed away while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Somalia that falls within the military cooperation between the two countries.

