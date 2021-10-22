Video: Reckless drivers jump red light; Dh51,000 fine warning issued

Abu Dhabi - The motorist is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension

By Web Report Published: Fri 22 Oct 2021, 3:18 PM

Abu Dhabi Police took to social media on Friday to warn motorists about the dangers of jumping red lights with real-life examples.

As part of its safety awareness campaign, the force shared a compilation of drivers who caused accidents by ignoring traffic lights. The video shows several motorists speeding past red lights, straight into oncoming traffic, leading to collisions.

The police urged drivers to pay attention to the road and obey traffic lights. The most common reasons for jumping red lights are browsing the internet, talking on the phone, taking photos or talking to other people in the car.

Drivers were also asked to be mindful about pedestrians as well as their general surroundings.

Abu Dhabi Police reiterated the fines for jumping red lights. Drivers will face a fine of Dh1,000 and 12 traffic points.

The vehicle is then likely to be impounded for 30 days, and a release of the impounded vehicle can cost up to Dh51,000.

The motorist is also likely to face a six-month driving licence suspension.