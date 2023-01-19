'Valuable and timely': Pakistan PM hails UAE's support during floods

He says that the country is looking to further strengthen economic, trade ties with the Emirates

By WAM Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 7:54 AM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called on UAE businessmen to utilise the immense opportunities in Pakistan, which is a market of over 220 million people and offers its investors a strong and large consumer market.

“Energy, infrastructure, e-commerce, agro-based industry, and IT sectors are up for grabs,” he said in press statements recently.

Sharif, who was on his third tour to the UAE after assuming his office in April 2022, witnessed the signing of three memoranda of understanding in the fields of combating human trafficking, information exchange, and cooperation between the diplomatic academies of both countries.

Official figures released by the government of Pakistan shows that its bilateral trade with the UAE has increased by 25.40 per cent during 2021-22 as compared to the previous year, amounting to $10.60 billion.

However, PM Sharif said, “The current level of bilateral trade is still not a true reflection.”

“We are looking to further strengthen our existing economic, trade and investment ties.”

The average annual trade between the two countries stands at $8 billion making the UAE largest trading partner of Pakistan in the MENA region.

“We find new avenues of economic cooperation to take our economic relations at par with our excellent political relations,” Sharif said, and divulged, Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Financial Technology (Fintech) as “new areas of collaboration with much greater potential.”

Prime Minister Sharif thanked the UAE for its “valuable and timely” humanitarian support for flood affected people. "The day floods hit Pakistan I received a call from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, who said, ‘we will immediately start sending relief goods for the flood affected areas’ ” he recalled.

And then an air bridge was established between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan, (and relief goods were sent to) Islamabad; and Karachi, Badin, Shikarpur cities of Sindh province.

The foundation of these relations was laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who wanted Pakistan to be among the leading, prosperous and progressive countries. “We will never forget his benevolence and generosity for all times to come,” Sharif added.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE government and its leadership for hosting and allowing 1.7 million Pakistanis to earn their livelihood in the UAE with dignity and respect.

He also wished success to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) being hosted by the UAE in November 2023, saying that “as part of its climate diplomacy, Pakistan would continue to constructively contribute to global climate change debate, negotiations and action.”

