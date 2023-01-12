UAE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Wahat Al Karama to commemorate national heroes

Red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers of the traffic safety standards in place
Paksitani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, received the Prime Minister who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
Sharif attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and the soldiers of the UAE.
They also went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama, where Sharif listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.
At the end of the tour, Pakistan's Prime Minister wrote in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.
Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in Abu Dhabi. It was established to commemorate UAE’s martyrs and their sacrifices in defence of the country.
