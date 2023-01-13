Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets business leaders in UAE

Sharif discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to investors

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with Saad Haq, CEO, H&S Properties Dubai and other businessmen in the UAE.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 11:49 PM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 12:12 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met diplomats and businessmen from his country during the two-day visit to the UAE.

Sharif also met Saad Haq, CEO, H&S Properties Dubai. He discussed business opportunities that the South Asian country can offer to UAE-based Pakistani investors.

Sharif, who landed in the UAE on Thursday, held talks with UAE leaders and Emirati businessmen on the first day of his visit to boost economic ties with the Emirates.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister encouraged the business community in the UAE to invest in Pakistan, especially in the fields of energy, real estate, information technology, alternative energy, food processing, tourism etc.

Shareef said that he was delighted to note that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UAE had grown significantly in recent times.