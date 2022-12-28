US remains UAE’s most important partner, says ambassador

The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 3:50 PM

The US remains the UAE’s most important partner and bilateral relationships are more crucial than ever, said a senior official.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to the US, said the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and Israel and other partners have paved the way for stronger economic and cultural ties between the nations, and continue to increase cooperation to foster incredible economic growth.

The envoy highlighted that Israel, India, UAE, and the US (known as i2U2) will cooperate in a variety of sectors which are vital for their economies.

“This relationship has led to the formation of the new i2U2 (Israel, India, UAE and US) which will increase cooperation between the US, UAE, Israel and India. This multilateral approach will focus on essential areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security. Within this context, the US remains our most important partner and our bilateral relationship is more crucial than ever,” Al Otaiba said in a year-end message.

The UAE and US have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai.

The ambassador added that the UAE has moved further and faster than any other country because the country’s ambitions are “truly out of this world.”

“In just a few short years, the Emirates has sent the first astronaut to the International Space Station. We have launched a Martian probe and we are on track to land a Rover on the moon, and we have just begun our journey into the new frontier,” said Al Otaiba, who assumed the position of ambassador in 2008.

“On the economic front, we are fast-tracking our efforts to attract the brightest and best from all over the world and offering them a great business-friendly platform to start a company to grow and succeed. Our people and our way of life share deep connections with nature, and prioritise the critical importance of protecting and preserving our planet. We are extremely honoured to continue our climate leadership as the host of the next Cop28 in November,” said Al Otaiba.

