UAE's unemployment insurance scheme for private, public sectors explained

Mohre said the programme is a social security scheme that protects employees during joblessness

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 5:44 PM

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) had in May 2022 announced the introduction of the unemployment insurance scheme to protect labour rights.

Explaining this new scheme on its social media accounts, Mohre said the unemployment scheme is a social security scheme that protects employees during unemployment until they find a new job.

What the scheme involves:

— Insurance compensation accounts for 60 per cent of the subscription salary up to Dh20,000 monthly, with a maximum of 3 months’ payment from the date of unemployment.

— The insured employee should complete a minimum of 12 consecutive months in their previous job calculated from the day they joined the insurance.

— The covered categories are the private and federal government sectors’ employees.

Exempted employee categories are:

— Investors (owners of the establishment/s they work at)

— Domestic workers

— Temporary-contract workers

— Juveniles under the age of 18

— Retirees who are entitled to a pension and joined a new job.

The UAE’s new unemployment insurance scheme will include all private and public sector workers, according to Dr. Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

