UAE's pioneering environmental efforts reflect national, ethical commitment of its vision: Sheikh Khalifa

UAE President hails efforts made by leaders and people over past 50 years to protect the environment and preserve the country’s natural resources.

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 5:55 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed that the UAE’s pioneering environmental efforts reflect the country’s national and ethical commitment as outlined in its vision on sustainable development and climate change confrontation.

In a speech marking the 25th National Environment Day, Sheikh Khalifa said, "The National Environment Day, which we celebrate for the 25th year, is an important occasion to remember the efforts of the UAE’s leaders and people over the past 50 years, made to protect the environment, preserve the country’s natural resources, and invest in its land in a way that is conducive to providing continued prosperity and happiness for us and generations to come."

"The pioneering efforts of the UAE in the field of environment reflect the country’s national and ethical commitment as outlined in its vision on sustainable development and the need to lessen the impact of climate change through a joint action to confront its repercussions."

Sheikh Khalifa noted that this comes in line with the UAE’s "Principles of the 50", and the country’s development strategy and the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who said, "We take from our environment as much as we need and leave the rest to ensure the rights of future generations."

"Coinciding with the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in 2023, this year’s edition of National Environment Day takes place under the theme "Climate Action Now", that aims to spread awareness and enable all members of the community to participate in this action to lessen from the causes of climate change and enhance our adaptation to its repercussions."

He noted that as the country was able to deal with great success with the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic and its health, social and economic repercussions, it can achieve the desired balance between growth, protecting the environment by sustaining its resources and preserving its biological diversity. This will also help achieve the global goals that aim to control global warming.

"Since the UAE joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol, we have been accelerating the climate action internationally, especially after we signed the Paris Agreement, and launched the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative."

"The UAE is working on building a better future for its citizens and residents, as it provides an example to other countries on how to adopt clean and renewable energy strategy."

"We call upon our government institutions, the private sector, public benefit organisations, and individuals, to carry out their social, ethical and humanitarian responsibilities towards protecting the environment and climate," he said in conclusion.