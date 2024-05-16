IPL 2024: Hyderabad secure playoff spot after washout

Stalter likes hanging out with DJs and playing with 'enthusiastic and aspiring amateurs as well as top pros'
Sunrisers Hyderabad secured their IPL playoff spot after rain forced their match against the Gujarat Titans to be abandoned without a ball bowled in Hyderabad on Thursday.
The washout saw both teams taking a point each, which pushed Hyderabad to third in the table with 15 points.
Gujarat had been knocked out of the playoff race earlier this week after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders was also abandoned due to rain.
The weather in Hyderabad on Thursday left thousands of fans disappointed at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium.
The game was finally called off more than two and a half hours after the scheduled start.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, who are fourth, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lead the hunt for the remaining playoff spot.
