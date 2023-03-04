UAE's ISS mission: Wan't to see what space looks like? Visit the Sikka art fair

The exhibit uses modern technology like virtual reality to give enthusiasts a glimpse in to Hazzaa AlMansouri's voyage on space station

Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has created history by landing at the International Space Station (ISS). As the region buzzes with excitement about the Arab world’s longest space mission, visitors to Sikka art fair are being given a golden opportunity to experience what space feels like.

The exhibit ar House 28 uses modern technology like virtual reality to give space enthusiasts a glimpse in to the time Hazzaa AlMansouri spent in space. Visitors must wear VR glasses and hold a touch controller to start watching the documentary. Narrated completely in Arabic by the man himself, the documentary recounts AlMansouri’s life inside the ISS, with supporting videos.

In a dark room with photos from space as a background, visitors can see how AlMansouri spent his time inside the ISS, what experiments he conducted, what food he ate and how he interacted with his fellow astronauts. The VR glasses allow them to see all around the ISS and observe minute details about the satellite.

In one of the videos, it can be seen how a fellow crew member is trying to eat a biscuit, but it keeps slipping from her hand due to zero gravity. In another, visitors get a glimpse into how astronauts put up photographs of their loved ones and store their belongings aboard the ISS.

“This is so exciting,” said Khloud, who spent several minutes watching the Arabic documentary on her VR glasses. “With these glasses, you can see completely around the ISS. It is almost like as if you are on the journey with him. I had closely followed his journey but this exhibit gave me so much more information about what he did during his time there.”

It was in September 2019 that AlMansouri blasted off to space aboard a Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, becoming the first astronaut from the UAE to go to space and the first Arab on board the ISS. He spent 8 days aboard the ISS before returning on 3 October 2019, landing in Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz MS-12. During his time there, AlMansouri conducted 15 experiments and filmed the first ever tour of ISS in Arabic. Parts of this tour can be seen in the exhibit at Sikka.

“People love watching this exhibit and typically spend several minutes in this room,” said a volunteer. “Some keep coming back because it is such a unique experience to be able to see inside the ISS. It is especially popular among children, many of who dream of becoming an astronaut. Now with Sultan AlNeyadi’s mission to the ISS, the exhibit has become even more popular.”

With art installation, murals and live workshops, the 11th edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will run till Sunday, March 5th. Held under the theme ‘New creativity. Same Path’, the festival features a wide variety of artworks, installations, murals, workshops and creative exhibitions.

