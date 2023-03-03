Watch LIVE: Dragon spacecraft with UAE astronaut AlNeyadi on hold 20m away from ISS, as ground teams investigate hook issue

By Team KT Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 8:24 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:53 AM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who has been cruising in the cosmos with his Crew-6 mates over the last 24 hours, is arriving today at the International Space Station (ISS) — his home for the next six months.

After the epic liftoff on Thursday morning, this officially becomes day 1 of the longest Arab space mission in history.

Khaleej Times is back on the ground to cover this landmark moment, bringing you real-time updates.

Here's what's happening:

9.52am: Software override

Ground control stations are conducting a software override to correct the anomaly shown by the sensor of one of the Crew Dragon hooks. Vehicle is healthy.

9.47am: Troubleshooting

The ground control team is investigating and troubleshooting the hook alarm. After the issue is resolved this will be the final go before docking.

9.43am: Dragon on hold

Twenty metres away from the ISS, the spacecraft is put on hold to conduct an investigation into a hook switch.

9.42am: Almost there!

Visors down for Crew-6 members as spacecraft enters Waypoint 2.

At the 20-metre point mark, Dragon will make a slow approach.

9.39am: Space station just 60m away

9.36am: Everything is a go!

Mission control team in Houston says it is ready for the arrival of Crew Dragon. Everything is smooth so far.

All systems on board the ISS are functioning fine. Once the docking happens, it will only take a few minutes for the hooks to close to form a mate between Endeavour and Harmony. At this point, leak checks will be conducted for 1.5 hours before hatches are opened to allow the Crew-6 members to board the ISS.

9.33am: Flight control checks cleared

We are all set for the docking procedure. Ground control has finished conducting all flight control checks while Nasa astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada are monitoring the progress of Crew Dragon from the ISS.

Now this close to the lab:

9.26am: 250 metres away!

Dragon is now just 250 metres away from the ISS. That distance is just over 300 human steps on Earth! Let's go, Dragon!

9.23am: Last 20 minutes

The forward end of Dragon is now pointed towards ISS for navigation as the countdown hits the final 20 minutes.

Crew Dragon is orbiting the ISS and the line is not straight but spherical — meaning distance between them varies. Waypoint 1 is when Crew Dragon is 220 metres away from ISS, happening in the next few minutes.

9.17am: Dragon now entering waypoint 1

The Dragon spacecraft is equipped with 16 Draco thrusters used for manoeuvering, orbit adjustment and altitude control. Each Draco thruster is capable of generating 90 pounds of force in the vacuum of space.

9.10am: ISS crew gets ready to welcome Crew 6

Inside the ISS, monitoring Dragon’s approach, is astronaut Josh Cassada, a flight engineer of Expedition 68. His responsibility for this morning is to get right into the action. This is the first item on the ISS for their to-do list for today.

Here's a photo of Josh at work (taken recently during one of his activities on ISS):

Photo Courtesy: Nasa

9.01am: Dragon spacecraft now above Dubai!

The spacecraft carrying AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 mates is now cruising above Dubai. Here's an image captured by the ISS.

The ISS and the Dragon spacecraft are now just about 400m apart, which means they are both hovering above the Emirates at this point.

8.58 am: ISS now 45 minutes away

We are now 45 minutes from docking, and everything looks good, In a few minutes, ISS will be passing over the UAE.

8.50am: Dragon zoomed in

Here's ISS view of the Dragon’s nosecone — the aerodynamic, protective top of the spaceship that provides the crew a nice view of space.

The ISS is currently 420km away from Earth, above Germany

8.43am: This is how CLOSE the crew is now to the International Space Station.

Here's a view shared by the ISS. That speck of light? That's the Dragon!

8.37am: Correctional burn done

Crew Dragon Endeavour has completed mid-course correction before it approaches the waypoint 0, or 400metres away from the ISS.

This precise point goes right underneath the station and it swings right out in front and goes above the ISS on the ‘’V Bar’ which is the docking access. They will be swinging up in front and above the station.

8.36am: Check out the 'dashboard'

POV: When you are piloting your way to make space history... Here's a look inside the Dragon spacecraft:

Nasa mission commander Stephen Bowen is on the left hand side and Nasa pilot Warren Hoburg on the right.

Now, the crew will remain strapped to their seats until docking is complete. They are monitoring the docking procedure which is done autonomously.

8.28am: Leak checks complete

No damage was reported on the astronauts' suits during the standard checking procedure.

The suits were brought up to a certain pressure and then allowed to sit up there. Then, the amount of pressure or decay was assessed as per the measurements. The timing of this is very precise.

With this step, the crew can check for any leaks and perform mitigation strategies, if necessary.

8.19am: Suit checks

SpaceX Crew-6 are now conducting suit check, in preparation for docking. The suits are ensured that they are pressurised. In case of cabin depress, the suits will serve as the “last line of defence”.

8.15am: 34 minutes ahead of schedule

The arrival of SpaceX Crew-6 at the International Space Station is ahead of schedule today. The foursome aboard the Crew Dragon Endeavour is now due to dock at 9:43am (UAE time), SpaceX tweeted on Friday.

UAE Sultan AlNeyadi and and his Crew-6 colleagues - NASA mission commander Stephen Bowen, NASA pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev – lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 9.34am (UAE time) on Thursday.

