UAE’s Gaza relief drive comes to Dubai on Saturday; how to volunteer, donate

'More Palestinians have died in this outbreak of violence than in any other in the history of the conflict'
The 'Tarahum - for Gaza' campaign, which was launched in the UAE last week to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, is continuing in line with the UAE's approach to humanitarianism based on solidarity and cooperation.
The campaign is organising events on Saturday, 21 October in Dubai and on Sunday, 22 October in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, including citizens and residents, in addition to many public and private institutions.
Overseen by Dubai Cares, the event on Saturday, 21 October will take place from 9 am to 2pm at Al Rimal Hall in Dubai.
The campaign is supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development.
Those wishing to volunteer to prepare relief packages can register through several volunteering platforms, including "Volunteers.Emirates", the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Dubai Volunteering Program, and Youm for Dubai.
Emirates Red Crescent Authority centres throughout the country are also accepting in-kind donations and monetary donations. You can also donate at the official website: https://www.emiratesrc.ae/gaza/Default.aspx.
